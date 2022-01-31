Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached

Here's a step-by-step guide on what to do with a FASTag attached to a car you are planning to sell off.

The numerous benefits of having a FASTag attached to the windshield of your vehicle has been extensively spoken and discussed. While having a FASTag is mandatory, it also makes a whole lot of sense because it allows for cashless, quicker movement through toll plazas and at parking spots in commercial establishments like malls which allow for RFID-based payments.

But a FASTag is always linked to one vehicle and to one payment account - bank or digital payment app. So what happens if you are selling your car and, obviously, do not want to keep paying toll or parking money for the next owner of the car?

Here's a simple guide on what to do with a FASTag if selling or even post selling your vehicle?

Cancel your FASTag

*Ideally, one should address the issue of FASTag before handing over the keys to the next owner of a car. In either case, there are different ways of cancelling the said FASTag, depending on where it was purchased from.

*In the case of an NHAI FASTag, one can call the NHAI customer care number at 1033 and put in a request for cancellation.

*If you purchased the FASTag from a bank, you can log on to the website or mobile appication of the bank and raise a request for cancellation.

*In case the FASTag was purchased through a mobile payment application, you can check the FASTag section on the said app - typically where the transaction history is reflected - and look for a cancel option.

Transfer your FASTag

*It is possible for a FASTag to be transferred to the account of the new owner of the vehicle, In such a case, the transfer request has to be raised through the above-mentioned steps except selecting ‘Transfer’ instead of ‘Cancel’.

*The issuer should typically allow for the FASTag to be transferred to a new account for which the details of the new owner will have to be shared by him or her with the issuer.

What if you just tear off the FASTag?

*The easy solution is to just rip out the FASTag but the problem with this is that since the registration number has been linked to one FASTag, it won't be possible for the new owner to, in that case, get another FASTag issued. A cancellation request, however, would ensure that the previous owner is not liable to pay any dues while the new owner can link the same FASTag to a new account for the same vehicle.

