HT Auto
Home Auto News Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached

Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached

Here's a step-by-step guide on what to do with a FASTag attached to a car you are planning to sell off.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 01:56 PM
When selling your car, it is also important to ensure that the attached FASTag is taken care of to avoid paying on behalf of the new owner. (PTI)
When selling your car, it is also important to ensure that the attached FASTag is taken care of to avoid paying on behalf of the new owner. (PTI)

The numerous benefits of having a FASTag attached to the windshield of your vehicle has been extensively spoken and discussed. While having a FASTag is mandatory, it also makes a whole lot of sense because it allows for cashless, quicker movement through toll plazas and at parking spots in commercial establishments like malls which allow for RFID-based payments.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

But a FASTag is always linked to one vehicle and to one payment account - bank or digital payment app. So what happens if you are selling your car and, obviously, do not want to keep paying toll or parking money for the next owner of the car?

Here's a simple guide on what to do with a FASTag if selling or even post selling your vehicle?

Cancel your FASTag

*Ideally, one should address the issue of FASTag before handing over the keys to the next owner of a car. In either case, there are different ways of cancelling the said FASTag, depending on where it was purchased from.

*In the case of an NHAI FASTag, one can call the NHAI customer care number at 1033 and put in a request for cancellation.

*If you purchased the FASTag from a bank, you can log on to the website or mobile appication of the bank and raise a request for cancellation.

*In case the FASTag was purchased through a mobile payment application, you can check the FASTag section on the said app - typically where the transaction history is reflected - and look for a cancel option.

Transfer your FASTag

*It is possible for a FASTag to be transferred to the account of the new owner of the vehicle, In such a case, the transfer request has to be raised through the above-mentioned steps except selecting ‘Transfer’ instead of ‘Cancel’.

*The issuer should typically allow for the FASTag to be transferred to a new account for which the details of the new owner will have to be shared by him or her with the issuer.

What if you just tear off the FASTag?

*The easy solution is to just rip out the FASTag but the problem with this is that since the registration number has been linked to one FASTag, it won't be possible for the new owner to, in that case, get another FASTag issued. A cancellation request, however, would ensure that the previous owner is not liable to pay any dues while the new owner can link the same FASTag to a new account for the same vehicle.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 01:33 PM IST
TAGS: FASTag NHAI Nitin Gadkari
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers
Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers
Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar: Engine, dimensions, features compared
Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar: Engine, dimensions, features compared
Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached
Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached
Meeting target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol would be tough: Know the reason
Meeting target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol would be tough: Know the reason
Porsche Taycan sets world record for shortest cross-country charging time
Porsche Taycan sets world record for shortest cross-country charging time

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city