FASTag KYC update deadline extended by NHAI. Check how to do it

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the deadline to update Know Your Customer (KYC) on FASTags. The agnecy announced on Wednesday (January 31) that the deadline has now been extended by a month with the new deadline set for expiry on February 29. Last month, NHAI had asked all FASTag users to update KYC details to continue to benefit from the digital toll collection system. It had also said those who fail to update FASTag KYC in time will be declared invalid.

FASTags were made mandatory from February 15, 2021 for automatic toll collection and save long queues at toll plazas. To improve the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and allow seamless mobility at toll plazas, NHAI has launched the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' campaign, which aimed to discourage the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or the coupling of many FASTags to a single vehicle. This is in breach with guidelines issued by RBI. In its latest announcement, the NHAI said, “Attention FASTag users. The deadline for OneVehicleOneFASTag initiative and completing KYC updation for your latest FASTag has been extended till 29th February 2024."

According to the agency, only seven lakh multiple FASTags have been closed out of 1.27 crore issued across India before the January 31 deadline. NHAI expects the rest of the FASTag accounts to closed out before the next deadline expires. FASTag currently has more than eight crore users.

Check how to update KYC of FASTag accounts and check status

Check FASTag KYC status

First, check your latest FASTag's KYC status. For that, visit the dedicated customer web portal at https://fastag.ihmcl.com. Then log into your account using the registered mobile number and password. You can use the OTP as well for validation. After logging in, navigate to the dashboard and select the 'My Profile' option. This will show you all the details submitted during the registration process.

Update KYC if not done

If the KYC is not updated for the latest FASTag, locate the KYC sub-section in the ‘My Profile’ section. Upon clicking the KYC sub-section, you will be prompted to select customer type. Fill in the mandatory fields by submitting the required ID proof and address proof documents. Additionally, upload a passport-size photograph and address details as proof. Before submitting these details, ensure that you tick the box of self-declaration of authentication of the documents and information. Now submit your KYC details.

Keep these documents handy

While updating the KYC for the FASTag, make sure you keep these documents handy. Make sure the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle is there with you. Also, keep one passport-size photograph. Apart from that, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhar card, passport or voter identity card of the owner of the vehicle, in whose name the FASTag has been purchased must be there. Any one of these government documents can be provided as an identity proof of the owner.

