In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4