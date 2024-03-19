India-bound Volkswagen Tayron SUV interior leaked. Will replace Tiguan AllSpace

The Volkswagen Tayron is all set to arrive as the new seven-seater SUV from the automaker. The new Tayron will be replacing the Tiguan AllSpace and is essentially a longer wheelbase version of the new-generation Tiguan. The latest spy shots that emerged from China offer a new glimpse at the upcoming offering, particularly the interior. The Volkswagen Tayron will go on sale in China as the Tiguan L Pro, while it will make its way to the Indian market next year.

The cabin on the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron appears to be identical to the new-gen Tiguan that debuted last year. The dashboard appears to be screen-heavy with the digital console behind the steering wheel, a massive floating touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, and a third screen for the front passenger. The infotainment display also integrates a backlit slider controller, similar to that on the new Tiguan.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs View Details Toyota Fortuner 2755.0 cc 2755.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Gloster 1996.0 cc 1996.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 29.98 - 37.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG Marvel X 1998 cc 1998 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30 Lakhs View Details Volkswagen Tiguan 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 32.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kodiaq 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV makes global debut. See what is new.

The Volkswagen Tayron gets a longer wheelbase over the new-gen Tiguan to accommodate the third row of seats. (Autohome China)

The new Tayron will run Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 digital interface and will come with a host of connectivity options. Other changes include redesigned AC vents, a wireless charging pad, cupholders behind the gear selector and a three-spoke steering wheel. The cabin appears to get several soft-touch materials and premium plastics all over, along with suede inserts on the dashboard and seats, complete with contrast blue stitching.

The images though only reveal the dashboard and front seats, while there’s no image of the third row. That said, the Tiguan grew in size over its predecessor and the Tayron should benefit from the larger proportions, liberating more room in the cabin.

The cabin gets three massive screens with the infotainment screen in the centre reported to be about 15 inches. There's a third seen for the front passenger (Autohome China)

The new VW Tayron is based on the MQB EVO platform sharing its underpinnings with the new-generation Skoda Kodiaq, which also debuted last year. Globally, the automaker will offer 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines on the Tayron, which will come with the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup with the engine sending power either to the front wheels or all four wheels.

The Tayron will also come with two plug-in hybrid models with an electric-only range of over 100 km with fast charging compatibility. The PHEV models will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor and a 19.7 kWh battery pack.

The Volkswagen Tayron will take on the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq when it arrives in India. The Kodiaq is also due for a replacement next year (Autohome China)

There’s no word on when the new Volkswagen Tayron will come to India but the model is expected to arrive in 2025 via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Expect only the petrol version to go on sale in India taking on the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq in this space.

First Published Date: