2023 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV makes global debut. See what is new

German auto giant has taken the covers off the new generation Tiguan SUV for global markets. All set for an official launch by the end of the year, the third generation Tiguan comes with several changes including its design, interiors, features as well as powertrain. The Tiguan has been the best-selling model from the German carmakers across the world. The model sold in India is the second generation Tiguan, with price starting from ₹35.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is now based on the carmaker's new MEB-Evo platform. The SUV stands slightly bigger than its previous generation version with a length of 4,539 mm, width of 1,842 mm and 1,639 mm of width without roof rails. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,680 mm. As far as the design is concerned, the new Tiguan appears more rounded with hint of influence from the ID.4 electric SUV. It now gets a horizontal hood, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights and rounded wheel arches. However, the bigger changes can be found inside.

The cabin of the new Tiguan SUV now comes with a redesigned interior. The dashboard has been updated with new AC vents and controls as well as ambient light settings. There is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 10.3-inch digital driver display. The infotainment screen size goes up to 15 inches for the top-spec variants. Though the dashboard is now full of touch-based controls, the steering wheel gets the old and traditional controls mounted on it. The centre console gets a rotary knob to select different drive modes on offer.

Under the hood, the new Tiguan comes with several engine options. There is a new 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system. The engine can generate 150 hp of power. The electric motor can increase its power by up to 20 hp and 25 Nm of additional torque. The same engine is also mated to a plug-in hybrid system which offers 100 kms of range in electric-only mode. The power output goes up to 272 hp with this powertrain.

Among other engine options are 2.0 petrol and diesel engines. The power and torque output ranges between 204 hp/320 Nm and 265 hp/400 Nm in the petrol versions. For diesel, the power and torque output goes up to 193 hp/400 Nm. All engine options inside the new Tiguan will come mated to either a six-speed or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option.

