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Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
39.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
44 Offers Available
Jeep Meridian Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Meridian specs and features

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT Prices

The Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT, equipped with a 2.0 L Multijet II and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹39.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT Mileage

All variants of the Meridian offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT Colours

The Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT is available in 8 colour options: Silver Moon, Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Techno Metallic Green, Velvet Red, Magnesio Grey.

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT Engine and Transmission

The Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Meridian's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs.

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT Specs & Features

The Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT Price

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT

₹39.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,75,000
RTO
4,50,875
Insurance
1,61,601
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,87,976
EMI@85,717/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
Close

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with strut suspension with FSD, HRS with Anti Roll Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4769 mm
Wheelbase
2782 mm
Height
1698 mm
Width
1859 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
170 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Emperador Brown/Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT EMI
EMI77,145 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
35,89,178
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
35,89,178
Interest Amount
10,39,548
Payable Amount
46,28,726

Jeep Meridian other Variants

Meridian Longitude 4x2 MT

₹27.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,33,000
RTO
3,01,995
Insurance
1,21,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,57,477
EMI@59,269/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
Close

Meridian Longitude Plus 4x2 MT

₹30.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,95,000
RTO
3,34,705
Insurance
1,32,085
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,62,290
EMI@65,821/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Longitude 4x2 AT

₹32.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,18,000
RTO
3,55,750
Insurance
1,36,266
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,10,516
EMI@69,007/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian longitude Plus 4x2 AT

₹34.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,04,000
RTO
3,79,000
Insurance
1,43,438
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,26,938
EMI@73,658/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Trail 4x2 MT

₹34.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,12,000
RTO
3,74,330
Insurance
1,44,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,31,139
EMI@73,749/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 MT

₹35.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,01,000
RTO
4,04,125
Insurance
1,47,179
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,52,804
EMI@76,364/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Trail 4x2 AT

₹38.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,86,000
RTO
4,21,080
Insurance
1,58,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,66,312
EMI@83,102/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Trail 4x4 AT

₹40.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,72,000
RTO
4,44,330
Insurance
1,65,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,82,734
EMI@87,754/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Overland 4x2 AT

₹42.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,61,000
RTO
4,74,125
Insurance
1,68,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,04,399
EMI@90,369/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT

₹42.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,61,000
RTO
4,74,125
Insurance
1,68,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,04,399
EMI@90,369/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Track 2WD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹42.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,95,000
RTO
4,78,375
Insurance
1,70,085
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,43,960
EMI@91,219/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Meridian Overland 4x4 AT

₹44.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,48,000
RTO
4,97,500
Insurance
1,75,985
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,21,985
EMI@95,046/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Meridian Track AWD Diesel Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹44.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,82,000
RTO
5,01,750
Insurance
1,77,296
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,61,546
EMI@95,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jeep Meridian Alternatives

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
MeridianvsMU-X
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
+2
MeridianvsFortuner
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
MeridianvseMAX 7

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