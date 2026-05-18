In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tucson [2022-2025] vs Meridian Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tucson [2022-2025]
|Meridian
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 29.27 Lakhs
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
|15 to 16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4