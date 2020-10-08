|Top Speed
|198 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|10.8 seconds
|-
|Engine
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
|Turbocharged Petrol Engine
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Other
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|-
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|-
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹35,27,004
|₹40,48,783
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹29,90,000
|₹34,99,000
|RTO
|₹3,89,750
|₹3,82,900
|Insurance
|₹1,46,754
|₹1,66,383
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹75,809
|₹87,024
Jeep is all set to launch the three-row Meridian SUV in India. It hopes to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category. Can the Meridian, with its capable off-road character, emulate the success enjoyed by Jeep’s five-seater SUV Compass? Here is our first drive review.