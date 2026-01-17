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Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meridian Kodiaq
BrandJeepSkoda
Price₹ 23.33 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage15 to 16 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Longitude 4x2 MT
₹23.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jeep Meridian Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar discMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with strut suspension with FSDMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
170 litres447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres62 litres
Length
4769 mm4758 mm
Wheelbase
2782 mm2791 mm
Height
1698 mm1679 mm
Width
1859 mm1864 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
35 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Emperador Brown/Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,57,47742,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
23,33,00036,99,000
RTO
3,01,9953,98,900
Insurance
1,21,9821,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,26891,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Meridian Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
17 Jan 2026
Skoda Auto India’s H1 2026 sales growth was supported by stronger demand for the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Kylaq and Slavia.
Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the brand’s first RS-badged premium SUV in India and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and black exterior highlights.
Skoda Kodiaq RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV
4 Jul 2026
The Jeep Meridian Track Edition is based on the Overland trim and adds styling changes.
Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched, starting at 35.95 lakh; Gets sliding second-row
16 Feb 2026
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh
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Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries begin
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  News

Latest Videos

Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Skoda has unveiled the 2025 Enyaq facelift electric SUV for the global markets. The Enyaq will also become the first EV from the Czech auto giant to be launched in India.
Watch India-bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with bigger battery and enhanced range
9 Jan 2025
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
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