In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Kodiaq Comparison