Tucson is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 38.86 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Tucson is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 38.86 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Signature 2.0 AT Diesel is 54 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like: Max Torque: 416 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 54 litres ...Read MoreRead Less