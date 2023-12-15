Saved Articles

Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone

35.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Tucson Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone Latest Updates

Tucson is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 35.89 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Max Torque: 416 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 54 litres
    Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone Price

    Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹35.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    30,32,000
    RTO
    4,08,000
    Insurance
    1,48,374
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,88,874
    EMI@77,139/mo
    Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    184 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    416 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link with Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Width
    1865 mm
    Length
    4630 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Wheelbase
    2755 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    54 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    -
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    -
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    -
    Sunglass Holder
    -
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    -
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    -
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Gesture Control
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    -
    Speakers
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    -
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    -
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    -
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black and Light Grey
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Hyundai Tucson Signature 2.0 AT Diesel Dual Tone EMI
    EMI69,425 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    32,29,986
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    32,29,986
    Interest Amount
    9,35,514
    Payable Amount
    41,65,500

    Hyundai Tucson other Variants

    Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
    ₹32.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    27,69,700
    RTO
    2,92,970
    Insurance
    1,38,259
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    32,01,429
    EMI@68,811/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Signature 2.0 AT Petrol
    ₹34.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Platinum 2.0 AT Diesel
    ₹35.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Signature 2.0 AT Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹35.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Signature 2.0 AT Diesel
    ₹38.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Signature 2.0 4WD AT Diesel
    ₹40.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Signature 2.0 4WD AT Diesel Dual Tone
    ₹40.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

