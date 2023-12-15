Saved Articles

HT Auto
Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT

43.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Meridian Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Meridian specs and features

Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT Latest Updates

Meridian is a 7 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 43.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 824 litres
    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT Price

    Limited (O) 4X4 AT
    ₹43.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    36,95,000
    RTO
    4,90,875
    Insurance
    1,73,941
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    43,60,316
    EMI@93,720/mo
    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    198 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    10.8 seconds
    Engine
    1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with anti roll bar
    Rear Suspension
    Multilink with strut suspension with FSD, HRS with anti roll bar
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    245 / 60 R18
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 60 R18
    Width
    1859 mm
    Length
    4769 mm
    Height
    1698 mm
    Wheelbase
    2782 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1890 kg
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    824 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Third Row AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Puddle Lamps
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    -
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Electronic
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black and Tan
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT EMI
    EMI84,348 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    39,24,284
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    39,24,284
    Interest Amount
    11,36,606
    Payable Amount
    50,60,890

    Jeep Meridian other Variants

    Limited 4X2 MT
    ₹35.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    29,90,000
    RTO
    3,89,750
    Insurance
    1,46,754
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,27,004
    EMI@75,809/mo
    Limited 4X2 AT
    ₹37.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Limited (O) 4X2 MT
    ₹38.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Limited (O) 4X2 AT
    ₹40.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
