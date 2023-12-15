Meridian is a 7 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 43.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Meridian is a 7 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of Meridian Limited (O) 4X4 AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 43.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Limited (O) 4X4 AT is 60 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 L Multijet II Diesel Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 824 litres ...Read MoreRead Less