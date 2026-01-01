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Skoda Kodiaq L&K

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Skoda Kodiaq Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Kodiaq specs and features

Kodiaq L&K

Kodiaq L&K Prices

The Kodiaq L&K, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹54.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kodiaq L&K Mileage

All variants of the Kodiaq offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kodiaq L&K Colours

The Kodiaq L&K is available in 6 colour options: Moon White Metallic, Bronx Gold Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Velvet Red.

Kodiaq L&K Engine and Transmission

The Kodiaq L&K is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.

Kodiaq L&K vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kodiaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tayron priced between ₹41.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs or the Nissan X-Trail priced ₹48.2 Lakhs.

Kodiaq L&K Specs & Features

The Kodiaq L&K has Emergency Call Button, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cabin-Boot Access, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Rear AC.

Skoda Kodiaq L&K Price

Kodiaq L&K

₹54.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,99,000
RTO
4,98,900
Insurance
2,12,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,11,058
EMI@1,16,305/mo
Add to Compare
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Skoda Kodiaq L&K Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Driving Range
921 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
4758 mm
Wheelbase
2791 mm
Kerb Weight
1825 kg
Height
1679 mm
Width
1864 mm

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
6 - Eco, Normal, Sport, Offroad, Snow, Individual
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
No
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
5 Years / 125000 Kms

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Skoda Kodiaq L&K EMI
EMI1,04,674 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
48,69,952
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
48,69,952
Interest Amount
14,10,504
Payable Amount
62,80,456

Skoda Kodiaq other Variants

Kodiaq Lounge

₹42.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,99,000
RTO
3,98,900
Insurance
1,74,095
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,72,495
EMI@91,833/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kodiaq Sportline

₹51.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,99,000
RTO
4,78,900
Insurance
2,04,945
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,83,345
EMI@1,11,410/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Skoda Kodiaq Alternatives

Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron

41.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
+2
KodiaqvsTayron
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

48.2 Lakhs
KodiaqvsX-Trail
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
+2
KodiaqvsFortuner
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
KodiaqvsFortuner Legender

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