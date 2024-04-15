Kodiaq is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Kodiaq L&K (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 43.33 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of L&K Kodiaq is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Kodiaq L&K (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 43.33 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of L&K is 58 litres & Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Distance to Empty, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: Turbocharged Petrol Engine Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 58 litres BootSpace: 270 litres Mileage of L&K is 12.78 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less