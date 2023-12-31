Saved Articles

Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG

37.75 Lakhs*
Delhi
Volkswagen Tiguan Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage12.65 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Latest Updates

Tiguan is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.75 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.0 TSI
  • Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 615 litres
    • Mileage of Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG is 12.65 kmpl....Read More

    Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Price

    Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
    ₹37.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    32,79,000
    RTO
    3,38,140
    Insurance
    1,57,339
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    37,74,979
    EMI@81,139/mo
    Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    2.0 TSI
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    187 bhp @ 4200 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    12.65 kmpl
    Driving Range
    759 Km
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    Independent Suspension with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Suspension by Four-link Axle
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.39 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Width
    1839 mm
    Length
    4509 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Wheelbase
    2679 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1703 kg
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    615 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Body Kit
    Chrome Inserts
    Scuff Plates
    Body Coloured
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG EMI
    EMI73,025 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    33,97,481
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    33,97,481
    Interest Amount
    9,84,026
    Payable Amount
    43,81,507

