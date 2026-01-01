|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|12.65 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG, equipped with a 2.0 TSI and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹44.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiguan [2021-2025] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG is available in 7 colour options: Kings Red, Oryx White, Nightshade Blue, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, Pure White, Reflex Silver.
The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm of torque.
In the Tiguan [2021-2025]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs.
The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.