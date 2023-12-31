Tiguan is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Tiguan is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG is 60 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 TSI Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 615 litres Mileage of Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG is 12.65 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less