hamburger icon
Tiguan [2021-2025]PriceMileageSpecifications
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Front Left Side
1/9
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Antenna
2/9
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Wheel
3/9
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Door Handle
4/9
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Side Mirror
5/9
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Taillight
View all Images
6/9

Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
44.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage12.65 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Tiguan [2021-2025] specs and features

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Prices

The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG, equipped with a 2.0 TSI and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹44.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Mileage

All variants of the Tiguan [2021-2025] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Colours

The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG is available in 7 colour options: Kings Red, Oryx White, Nightshade Blue, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, Pure White, Reflex Silver.

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Engine and Transmission

The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm of torque.

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tiguan [2021-2025]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs.

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Specs & Features

The Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Price

Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG

₹44.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,16,900
RTO
4,10,690
Insurance
1,78,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,06,732
EMI@94,718/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 TSI
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
759 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Suspension
Independent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
615 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4509 mm
Wheelbase
2679 mm
Height
1665 mm
Kerb Weight
1703 kg
Width
1839 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG EMI
EMI85,246 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
39,66,058
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
39,66,058
Interest Amount
11,48,705
Payable Amount
51,14,763

Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Alternatives

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 Lakhs
Tiguan [2021-2025]vsEX30

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volkswagen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

19.49 - 23.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

25.69 - 27.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

49.9 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

6.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW New i7

BMW New i7

2.1 - 2.6 Cr Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers