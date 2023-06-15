HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Volkswagen Tiguan Specifications

Volkswagen Tiguan is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 32,79,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1984.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
32.79 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Volkswagen Tiguan Specs

Volkswagen Tiguan comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tiguan measures 4,509 mm in length, 1,839 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,679 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Volkswagen Tiguan Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
187 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0 TSI
Driving Range
759 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Independent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Height
1665 mm
Kerb Weight
1703 kg
Width
1839 mm
Length
4509 mm
Wheelbase
2679 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
615 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rub - Strips
Cladding - Black/Grey
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Chrome Inserts
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Volkswagen Tiguan Alternatives

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiguan vs Tucson
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiguan vs Gloster
Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tiguan vs C5 Aircross
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

27 Lakhs Onwards
Check Santa Fe 2023 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023

Kia Carnival 2023

35 - 39 Lakhs
Check Carnival 2023 details
View similar Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan News

The new Volkswagen Tiguan gets a plug-in hybrid technology that claims to deliver a pure electric range of up to 120 kilometres.
New Volkswagen Tiguan teased, promises 120 km pure electric range and more tech
15 Jun 2023
Volkswagen Tiguan now comes with new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors.
Volkswagen Tiguan updated with dual-tone interiors, wireless charging feature
18 May 2023
Volkswagen CEO said the automaker is nearly done with launching new ICE-powered cars.
Volkswagen says next Passat, Tiguan and T-Roc are among its last ICE cars
3 Apr 2023
Volkswagen Tiguan is the carmaker's bestselling SUV.
Volkswagen Tiguan to go pure electric by 2026, could be called ID. Tiguan
20 Feb 2023
Volkswagen has confirmed that it will manufacture a new electric SUV similar to the Tiguan by 2026.
Tiguan, Volkswagen's best-selling SUV, to get its EV version soon
17 Feb 2023
View all
 

Volkswagen Tiguan Variants & Price List

Volkswagen Tiguan price starts at ₹ 32.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 32.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Tiguan comes in 1 variants. Volkswagen Tiguan top variant price is ₹ 32.79 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
32.79 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details