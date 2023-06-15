Volkswagen Tiguan Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volkswagen Tiguan comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tiguan measures 4,509 mm in length, 1,839 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,679 mm. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Tiguan sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volkswagen Tiguan price starts at ₹ 32.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 32.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Tiguan comes in 1 variants. Volkswagen Tiguan top variant price is ₹ 32.79 Lakhs.
₹32.79 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price