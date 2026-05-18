Tucson [2022-2025] vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Tiguan [2021-2025] Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 13.54 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.