In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gloster
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4