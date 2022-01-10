HT Auto
Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan

Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Style
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹32.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol Engine2.0 TSI
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm187 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
12.78 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Driving Range
741 Km759 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,48,78337,74,979
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00032,79,000
RTO
3,82,9003,38,140
Insurance
1,66,3831,57,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
87,02481,139
Expert Reviews
