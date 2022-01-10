|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Turbocharged Petrol Engine
|2.0 TSI
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|187 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.78 kmpl
|12.65 kmpl
|Driving Range
|741 Km
|759 Km
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Third Row AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹40,48,783
|₹37,74,979
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹34,99,000
|₹32,79,000
|RTO
|₹3,82,900
|₹3,38,140
|Insurance
|₹1,66,383
|₹1,57,339
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹87,024
|₹81,139