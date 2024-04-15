Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Skoda Kodiaq Style

4 out of 5
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6
4 out of 5
40.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Skoda Kodiaq Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage12.78 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Kodiaq specs and features

Kodiaq Style Latest Updates

Kodiaq is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Kodiaq Style (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 40.49 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Style

  • Engine Type: Turbocharged Petrol Engine
  • Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 58 litres
  • BootSpace: 270 litres
    • Mileage of Style is 12.78 kmpl....Read More

    Skoda Kodiaq Style Price

    Style
    ₹40.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    34,99,000
    RTO
    3,82,900
    Insurance
    1,66,383
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    40,48,783
    EMI@87,024/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Skoda Kodiaq Style Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    Turbocharged Petrol Engine
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    12.78 kmpl
    Driving Range
    741 Km
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Torsion Stabiliser
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and three transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.1 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Width
    1882 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Wheelbase
    2791 mm
    Ground Clearance
    140 mm
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    270 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    58 litres
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Third Row AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    USB Compatibility
    YES
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Electronic
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Stone Beige / Black
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Skoda Kodiaq Style EMI
    EMI78,322 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    36,43,904
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    36,43,904
    Interest Amount
    10,55,399
    Payable Amount
    46,99,303

    Skoda Kodiaq other Variants

    Sportline
    ₹41.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    35,99,000
    RTO
    3,92,900
    Insurance
    1,70,239
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    41,62,639
    EMI@89,471/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    L&K
    ₹43.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Skoda Kodiaq Alternatives

    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT

    32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Kodiaq vs Fortuner
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG

    32.79 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Kodiaq vs Tiguan
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD

    29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Kodiaq vs Gloster
    Jeep Meridian

    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X2 AT

    29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Kodiaq vs Meridian
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone

    30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Kodiaq vs C5 Aircross

    Popular Skoda Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Skoda Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details