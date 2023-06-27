Skoda Kodiaq Specifications

Skoda Kodiaq comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Kodiaq measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,882 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. The ground clearance of Kodiaq is 140 mm. A seven-seat model, Skoda Kodiaq sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less