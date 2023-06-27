HT Auto
Skoda Kodiaq Specifications

Skoda Kodiaq is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 34,99,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1984.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Skoda Kodiaq Specs

Skoda Kodiaq comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Kodiaq measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,882 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. The ground clearance of Kodiaq ...Read More

Skoda Kodiaq Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
L&K
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.78 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol Engine
Driving Range
741 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Torsion Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and three transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Length
4699 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
2791 mm
Height
1665 mm
Kerb Weight
1773 kg
Width
1882 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
270 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
58 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
YES
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Stone Beige / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Skoda Kodiaq News

Skoda Auto has teased the upcoming Kodiaq SUV for global markets. The SUV will now be offered with plug-in hybrid system.
Skoda Kodiaq SUV with hybrid powertrain teased ahead of launch, may hit Indian shores too
27 Jun 2023
Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship model from the Czech brand in India.
Skoda Kodiaq demand in India prompts additional allocation of luxury SUV
12 Jun 2023
The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq will continue to be built at the automaker's Kvasiny plant that has been upgraded to accommodate the plug-in hybrid powertrain
New-gen Skoda Kodiaq teased as it enters production. India launch likely in 2024
8 Jun 2023
The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
2023 Skoda Kodiaq launched: 5 things to know
10 May 2023
The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
2023 Skoda Kodiaq launched at 37.99 lakh, is more fuel efficient now
4 May 2023
View all
 

Skoda Kodiaq Variants & Price List

Skoda Kodiaq price starts at ₹ 34.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 37.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Kodiaq comes in 3 variants. Skoda Kodiaq top variant price is ₹ 37.49 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Style
34.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sportline
35.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
L&K
37.49 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

