Skoda Kodiaq Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Skoda Kodiaq comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Kodiaq measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,882 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. The ground clearance of Kodiaq is 140 mm. A seven-seat model, Skoda Kodiaq sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda Kodiaq price starts at ₹ 34.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 37.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Kodiaq comes in 3 variants. Skoda Kodiaq top variant price is ₹ 37.49 Lakhs.
₹34.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹35.99 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹37.49 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price