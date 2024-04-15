Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|12.78 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Kodiaq is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Kodiaq Sportline in Delhi is Rs. 41.63 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportline is 58
Kodiaq is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Kodiaq Sportline in Delhi is Rs. 41.63 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportline is 58 litres & Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Distance to Empty, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price