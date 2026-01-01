|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Kodiaq Sportline, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹51.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kodiaq offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kodiaq Sportline is available in 6 colour options: Moon White Metallic, Bronx Gold Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Velvet Red.
The Kodiaq Sportline is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.
In the Kodiaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Tayron priced between ₹41.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs or the Nissan X-Trail priced ₹48.2 Lakhs.
The Kodiaq Sportline has Emergency Call Button, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC, Rear AC and Instantaneous Consumption.