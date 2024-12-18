In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Kodiaq Comparison