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MG Gloster vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gloster Kodiaq
BrandMGSkoda
Price₹ 41.07 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage10 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity1996 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gloster
MG Gloster
Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹41.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Gloster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
373.5 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
159 bhp @ 4000 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Dual Helix Independent SuspensionMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five Link Integral SuspensionMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19235 / 55 R18
Length
4985 mm4758 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2791 mm
Kerb Weight
2510 kg1765 kg
Height
1867 mm1679 mm
Width
1926 mm1864 mm
Bootspace
343 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres62 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
4-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticNo
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
35 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
126 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
12.2 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
NoNo
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Interior Colours
Luxury Brown / Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,70,60542,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
41,06,80036,99,000
RTO
5,23,6803,98,900
Insurance
1,39,6251,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,02,53891,832
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

ExpensiveNo petrol engine
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Gloster Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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