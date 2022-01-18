2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review

Skoda has launched the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV at a starting price of ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV has made a comeback to the Indian market with a BS 6-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. How much has it changed under the skin? Here is the first drive review.