Jeep Meridian Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jeep Meridian comes in five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Meridian measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,782 mm. A seven-seat model, Jeep Meridian sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jeep Meridian price starts at ₹ 29.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 36.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Meridian comes in 5 variants. Jeep Meridian top variant price is ₹ 36.95 Lakhs.
₹29.9 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹31.8 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹32.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹34.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹36.95 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price