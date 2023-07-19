HT Auto
Jeep Meridian Specifications

Jeep Meridian is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 29,90,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1956.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Jeep Meridian Specs

Jeep Meridian comes in five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Meridian measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,782 mm. ...Read More

Jeep Meridian Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Limited (O) 4X4 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
198 Kmph
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
245 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with anti roll bar
Rear Suspension
Multilink with strut suspension with FSD, HRS with anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 60 R18
Length
4769 mm
Wheelbase
2782 mm
Height
1698 mm
Kerb Weight
1890 kg
Width
1859 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
824 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
-
Warranty (Years)
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
-
Puddle Lamps
-
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black and Tan
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Jeep Meridian Variants & Price List

Jeep Meridian price starts at ₹ 29.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 36.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Meridian comes in 5 variants. Jeep Meridian top variant price is ₹ 36.95 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Limited 4X2 MT
29.9 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Limited 4X2 AT
31.8 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limited (O) 4X2 MT
32.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Limited (O) 4X2 AT
34.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limited (O) 4X4 AT
36.95 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Trending Jeep Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Jeep Cars

