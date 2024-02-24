Jeep Meridian and Compass available with benefits of up to 2.75 lakh

HT Auto
  • Jeep currently only has four SUVs in its portfolio - Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.
Jeep India has announced benefits on their lineup of vehicles. As of now, the most affordable SUV in Jeep's lineup is the Compass. It is available with benefits of up to 1.2 lakh. Then there is the Meridian which gets benefits of up to 2.75 lakh. Finally, there is the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. They are currently priced at 68.50 lakh and 62.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Last year, Jeep launched a new service called ‘Jeep Expert’. It is a chatbot that uses ChatGPT. The Jeep Expert is integrated into the Jeep mobile application. Jeep says that this would help its customers by offering 24x7 help at their fingertips and delivering brand-specific answers to users.

Jeep Expert also eliminate the need for users to go through user manuals and brochures to search for simple information. All registered users of the Jeeplife mobile app can seamlessly engage with the Jeep Expert app. Some of the key highlights of the Jeep Expert are that it provides 24x7 support to customers, answers questions about the brand, product features, basic off-roading capabilities, service tips, user manuals, connectivity features and more and Jeep says that the AI model can also handle and respond questions that it is not trained upon. Jeep has used the ChatGPT 3.5 AI model for the Jeep Expert whereas the latest ChatGPT model is 4.

Also Read : 2024 Jeep Meridian spotted with ADAS tech. Check details

Earlier this year, a Meridian was spotted with sensors of advanced driver aids system or ADAS. The test mule was spotted in Bangalore and it was on test by Bosch so the SUV will probably end up using ADAS hardware from Bosch. In the spy shot, the ADAS sensors could be clearly seen in the lower half of the grille. Apart from ADAS, there were no other changes to the SUV. If the Meridian comes with ADAS then there is a possibility that Jeep will end up adding ADAS to the Compass as well.

