2024 Jeep Meridian spotted with ADAS tech. Check details

It seems like Jeep India is preparing to add ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System to Meridian. Recently, a test mule of the SUV was spotted in Bengaluru which was equipped with ADAS sensors in the front. It was on test by Bosch so there is a possibility that the SUV will use ADAS sensors sourced from BOSCH.

In the spy shot, the ADAS sensors can be clearly seen in the lower half of the grille. Apart from ADAS, there are no other changes to the SUV. If the Meridian comes with ADAS then there is a possibility that Jeep will end up adding ADAS to the Compass as well.

Jeep Meridian

As of now, Jeep Meridian competes with the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster. Out of this, only Gloster comes with ADAS technology. Last year, the brand recently introduced the Overland version of the Meridian. It gets few cosmetic tweaks when compared to the standard Meridian.

Jeep Meridian Overland

For instance, Meridian Overland gets a new interior theme of dark brown and copper. The upper half of the dashboard also gets a suede finish for an up-market look. The front seats get ‘Overland’ stitching as well.

On the outside, the 7-slat grille is the same but it is now finished in chrome and there is also a shark fin antenna and a rear spoiler. Also, there is a new set of alloy wheels that are wrapped in 235/55 section tyres.

Jeep Meridian engine

Mechanically, the 2.0-litre diesel engine has been carried over. It puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Meridian is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is a 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain on offer. Unfortunately, there is no petrol engine on offer.

