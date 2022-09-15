Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
Ford Motor has unveiled the new generation Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show. Besides the GT and GT convertible, Ford has introduced a new trim called Dark Horse. The new variant gets a 5.0-litre V8 engine under its hood, one of the most powerful units from the US-based carmaker.
First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 14:40 PM IST
TAGS: Mustang Ford Mustang Ford
