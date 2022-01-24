Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level

HT Auto
Ford has finally taken the covers off the 2022 Bronco Raptor, its most powerful street-legal production Bronco ever. The SUV debuts as an impressive extreme off-road vehicle with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes at least 400 hp.
