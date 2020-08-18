Ford Figo

Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
₹ 5.39 to 7.85 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl
Engine 1,194 to 1,499 cc
Transmission Manual
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Ambiente (Petrol) BS VI, 1194 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.39 Lakhs

Trend (Petrol) BS VI, 1194 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.99 Lakhs

Titanium (Petrol) BS VI, 1194 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.35 Lakhs

Trend Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1499 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 6.86 Lakhs

Titanium Blu (Petrol) BS VI, 1194 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.95 Lakhs

Titanium Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1499 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 7.25 Lakhs

Titanium Blu Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 1499 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 7.85 Lakhs

