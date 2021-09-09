Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ford Figo comes in five petrol variant and two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Figo measures 3,941 mm in length, 1,704 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,490 mm. The ground clearance of Figo is 174. A five-seat model, Ford Figo sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ford Figo price starts at ₹ 5.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford Figo comes in 7 variants. Ford Figo top variant price is ₹ 8.2 Lakhs.
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT MT
₹6.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium Blu 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium1.5 TDCi
₹7.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT AT
₹7.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Titanium Blu 1.5 TDCi
₹8.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.2 Ti-VCT AT
₹8.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Automatic