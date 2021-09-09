HT Auto
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17

Ford Figo

5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Ford Figo is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Ford Figo Specs

Ford Figo comes in five petrol variant and two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Figo measures 3,941 mm in length, 1,704 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Ford Figo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Titanium Plus 1.2 Ti-VCT AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Ti-VCT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
672
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
14.28
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R15
Ground Clearance
174
Length
3941
Wheelbase
2490
Kerb Weight
1021
Height
1525
Width
1704
Bootspace
257
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Ford Figo Alternatives

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Figo vs Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Figo vs Wagon R
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Figo vs Grand i10 Ni...
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Figo vs Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Figo vs Ignis

Ford Figo News

Ford Ikon (left) and Ford EcoSport (right) are two among the 12 models the US-based carmaker brought to India since 1995.
From Escort, Ikon to Figo, Freestyle: Ford’s India journey at a glance
9 Sept 2021
Ford may launch Aspire sedan with six-speed automatic gearbox soon.
After Figo, Ford Aspire may also get automatic gearbox
28 Jul 2021
Ford Figo facelift review, test drive
Ford Figo facelift review, test drive
7 Dec 2012
Thailand is readying an incentive package to encourage electric vehicle battery makers to set up manufacturing plants.
As Detroit of Asia, Thailand targets battery makers to stay ahead in EV race
18 Jul 2023
Ford has filed patents for some unique ideas, including stand-up driving and gullwing doors. (Image: USPTO)
Drive while you are standing. Ford is planning something like that with Bronco SUV. Know more
11 Jul 2023
View all
 

Ford Figo Variants & Price List

Ford Figo price starts at ₹ 5.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford Figo comes in 7 variants. Ford Figo top variant price is ₹ 8.2 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
5.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT MT
6.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium Blu 1.2 Ti-VCT
7.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium1.5 TDCi
7.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT AT
7.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Titanium Blu 1.5 TDCi
8.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1499 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium Plus 1.2 Ti-VCT AT
8.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1194 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details