In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Figo
|Ignis
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.49 Lakhs
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4