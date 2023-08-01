HT Auto
SUVs help Maruti Suzuki to post over 1.80 lakh sales in July

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced that it sold a total of 181,630 cars in July 2023. In the Indian market, the automaker has retailed 154,685 units, while it exported 22,199 cars to overseas markets. Also, the car brand further stated in a regulatory filing that it sold 4,746 cars to Toyota. The release also reveals that utility vehicle sales have increased significantly for the automaker, while its forever strong point entry-level and compact hatchback category has witnessed a substantial decline in sales numbers.

While Maruti Suzuki witnessed a significant surge in utility vehicle sales in July 2023, hatchback sales have declined substantially compared to the same month of 2022.
In the utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki registered 62,049 units in July 2023, as compared to 23,272 units sold in the same month a year ago. Between April and July this year, the automaker sold 188,450 units of utility vehicles, as compared to 104,124 units of utility vehicles sold during the same period last year. In July, the automaker sold

In the hatchback and compact sedan segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 76,692 cars last month, significantly down from 105,151 units registered in the same month a year ago. During the first four months of this fiscal, the automaker sold 327,917 cars in the same segment, down from 359,015 units recorded in the same period a year ago.

In July this year, Alto and S-Presso together sold 9,590 units, which is more than 50 per cent down from 20,333 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR combined sold 67,102 cars in July 2023, down from 84,818 units registered in the same month a year ago. This clearly shows how the hatchbacks that used to be the propelling machines for the automaker's sales numbers have been facing a decline in retail numbers, while the increased demand and Maruti Suzuki's emphasise on SUVs have paid off.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2023, 17:05 PM IST

