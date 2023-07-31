HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki To Acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant

Maruti Suzuki to acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that it is terminating the agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation for the latter's plant in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki will acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), subject to legal and regulatory compliances. The Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant was supposed to be wholly owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, but with the new move, it will be wholly owned by Maruti Suzuki.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2023, 16:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki to wholly acquire the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant from the Japanese automaker.
Maruti Suzuki to wholly acquire the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant from the Japanese automaker.

Maruti Suzuki has also said that it plans to increase the production capacity to about 40 lakh cars per year by 2030-31, which is almost double from current levels. For this, the auto company is aiming to set up new plants. The car brand has said that it is currently studying the feasibility of setting up production facilities in multiple locations.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: 5 things to know

Meanwhile, the automaker has released its first quarter result, which shows that the auto company's profit has more than doubled based on the utility vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has been betting big on the series of SUVs and MPVs over the last few quarters and that strategy has paid off. Keeping an eye on the rising demand for SUVs and MPVs across India, just like the rest of the world, Maruti Suzuki has started increasingly focusing on utility vehicles through its Arena and Nexa retail outlets. The automaker has also expressed its ambition to grab the lion's share of the Indian utility vehicle market through its range of SUVs and MPVs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
₹ 4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022]
₹ 5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

The carmaker's sales volume benefitted significantly from the higher sales of pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles. Maruti Suzuki posted a net profit of 24.85 billion for the quarter that ended on June 30. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki's last quarter results were similar to its rival Tata Motors, whose profit too raced past estimates.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2023, 16:30 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.