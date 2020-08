Additional Features

Body Coloured Bumpers Rocker And Bumper Cladding Variable Intermittent Wiper with Anti-Drip Wiper Body Colored Exterior Door Handles Front And Rear Bumper Applique Puddle Lamps on Outside Mirros Approach Lights, Body Coloured Fog Lamp Bezel, Halogen Quadbeam Reflector Headlamps with Chrome Bezel, Dual Reversing Lamp & High Mount Stop Lamp, Black Out Decal on C-Pillar, Black Out B-Pillar Strips, Satin Aluminium Roof Rails