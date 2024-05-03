EcoSport vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Xuv300 Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.