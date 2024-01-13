Ford EcoSport 1.0-litre EcoBoost variants recalled in the US

Ford has issued a voluntary recall for the EcoSport subcompact SUV in the US, as per the documents filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall affects 137,790 units of the 2018-2022 Ford EcoSport and 2016-2018 Focus models with the 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine. The NHTSA stated that the affected vehicles suffered from oil pressure issues due to a defective oil pump drive belt tensioner arm.

The issue is specific to the 1.0-litre EcoBoost variants of the Ford EcoSport and Focus models where the engine was paired with the 6F15 automatic transmission. The documents state that the belt tensioner arm may fracture because the retention caulk joint wasn’t robust enough to stand engine vibrations. This could end up with the tensioner separating from the backing plate and lead to the belt being degraded by loose teeth.

The loose belt would then cause the loss of oil pressure, potentially causing damage and seizing the engine. The issue could lead to a loss in engine and braking power, and Ford said that it was aware of a crash due to this issue, which ended up injuring two people. Nevertheless, no fatalities were reported.

The Ford EcoSport was discontinued in India and the US by mid-2022, soon after the automaker's announced plans to end manufacturing in India

The recall is a part of the investigation by the NHTSA on about 250,000 EcoSports after reports of engine failure emerged in the 2018-2021 models. The EcoBoost engines were under the NHTSA’s scrutiny after 2022 when the US agency began investigations related to the Bronco in the US. About 700,000 Ford and Lincoln models were affected by the investigation powered by the 2.7-litre and 3.0-litre EcoBoost engines.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the issue is specific to the US-spec EcoSport or if it includes the India-spec models as well. We have reached out to Ford India seeking a statement and will update this piece as and when the company responds.

The Ford EcoSport was discontinued in India and the US by mid-2022 after the automaker decided to cease manufacturing in India. In related news, Ford has been contemplating its return to the country, which is said to be one of the reasons why the Tamil Nadu plant has not been sold yet. Ford's Sanand facility was sold to Tata Motors last year. The company recently trademarked the new-generation Endeavour in India hinting at the SUV’s return, which could be a second inning for the American automaker.

