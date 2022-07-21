Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport

Ford India has rolled out its last car from Chennai plant. One of the automaker's employees has posted an image on LinkedIn, showing the car, a white Ford EcoSport, meant for overseas market. This comes after Ford already announced its exit from the Indian market previously. The automaker stopped production at its Sanand facility in October last year, with the Ford Freestyle as the last model rolled out from the facility. Since then only the Chennai facility was operational, making cars only for the overseas markets.

Ford has no plans to resume its operation in India. It has already sold its Sanand factory to Tata Motors. The Chennai facility too is expected to be sold. However, Ford hasn't confirm anything about this.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: