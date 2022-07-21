HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQS to launch on August 24, AMG variant to be first to arrive

Mercedes-Benz EQS comes as the pure electric version of the mighty S-Class.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 15:14 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQS has been confirmed for India launch on August 24. The S-Class based luxury electric sedan will join the sibling EQC in India. The EQS comes as the second electric vehicle from the German auto major. Previously, Mercedes-Benz said that it expects the electric vehicles to fetch 15-20 per cent of its total sales by 2025-26 and the launch of EQS comes as part of that strategy. With this, the largest luxury carmaker in India aims to further strengthen its footprint in the flagship electric vehicle segment.

Mercedes-Benz also previously revealed its expectation to sell at least a significant three-digit number of the EQS electric sedan, which will be assembled at its Pune factory. Initially, the car will be launched as a CBU model in form of AMG EQS 53, and locally-assembled EQS 580 will be introduced later in the year. Mercedes-Benz sells the EQS in two different variants - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4Matic. The range, price, and horsepower are the primary differences between these two variants.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ churns 329 hp of power and 565 Nm of torque. It can hit 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The EQS 580 comes equipped with dual electric motor, each generating power for one axle. It kicks out 516 hp of power and 855 Nm of torque. It can hit 100 kmph from standstill position in 4.1 seconds. This variant comes with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, that channels power to all the four wheels.

Mercedes-Benz EQS gets a wide range of features. The MBUX touchscreen infotainment system is the most significant among them, which combines two wide screens. It gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with over-the-air update. The top variant gets a 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 14:33 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz EQS Mercedes EQS luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
