Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT launched in India at 2.57 crore

The Cayenne Turbo GT SUV comes with a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine churning out 640 hp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 13:09 PM
Porsche India has launched its most powerful variant of the Cayenne SUV. The luxury carmaker has introduced the Turbo GT variants of the Cayenne Coupe SUV in India at a price of 2.57 crore. Cayenne Turbo GT is based on the Cayenne Coupe Turbo and is Porsche’s most powerful internal combustion engine-only SUV yet. It is the fastest SUV ever made by the German brand and will be available only in the four-seat coupe configuration.

The Cayenne Turbo GT SUV comes with a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine churning out 640 hp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the Turbo GT model, the Cayenne Turbo variant has Cayenne Turbo can produce only 550 horsepower. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. It comes with a top speed of 300 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is a sportier render of the Cayenne Coupe Turbo. It gets a sporty stance reinforced by the front bumper with a striking spoiler and larger side air intakes, the carbon roof, the black wheel arch flares, the GT Design wheels in Neodymium colour, the specific carbon sipes placed along the rear spoiler, the rear carbon diffuser and the extendable rear deflector lip, 25 mm wider than that used on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, capable of increasing downforce up to 40 kg at full speed.

On the inside, the new Cayenne Turbo GT gets more extensive use of Alcantara, as well as the perforated Alcantara upholstery of the central section of the front and rear seats, both exclusive to the Cayenne Turbo GT. It is also equipped with contrasting elements in Neodymium or Arctic Grey. The front sports seats have eight-way electrical adjustment and the designation 'Turbo GT' on the headrests, the multifunction sports steering wheel has a central yellow marking, and the latest generation of the PCM (Porsche Communication Management) infotainment system with a new interface.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 13:09 PM IST
TAGS: Cayenne Porsche Cayenne Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Cayenne Turbo GT Porsche Porsche India
