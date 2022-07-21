HT Auto
In pics: Mercedes to drive in AMG EQS 53 electric sedan for India on August 24

Mercedes is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup with the introduction of the AMG EQS 53 performance electric sedan.
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 16:05 PM
Mercedes-Benz India was the first to introduce a luxury electric vehicle in India back in 2020 with the EQC. Now, the lineup is all set to expand with the introduction of the company's first performance EV in the form of the AMG EQS 53.
The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 will be launched in India on August 24 and comes via the CBU route.
The EQS 53 will the be the second EV for Mercedes in India. The locally-assembled variant of the vehicle - EQS 580 - will come later this year.
But if sheer performance is what one is gunning for in an electric powertrain, there may not be beating the AMG EQS 53 which has 950 Nm of torque and fires to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.
At the heart of it all though is clean energy with the AMG EQS 53 claiming a per-charge range of up to 570 kms under ideal conditions.
On the inside, the AMG EQS 53 gets MBUX Hyperscreen, AMG performance steering wheel, sport seats with four-way lumbar support, ambient lighting and other highlights.
