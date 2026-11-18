Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube buys Ruby Velvet Mahindra XEV 9S
Indian cricketer Shivam Dube has taken delivery of the Mahindra XEV 9S in Ruby Velvet. The electric SUV offers three battery options, up to 679km range, five-star Bharat NCAP safety
Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube buys Ruby Velvet Mahindra XEV 9S (Image Credit: IG/@NBS_International.Mahindra)
EMI starting at just
₹27,100/ month
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Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
First Published Date: 18 Nov 2026, 13:51 pm IST
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