Montra Electric has expanded its passenger three-wheeler range with a new variant of the Super Auto , priced at ₹3.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model retains the existing platform but brings changes to cabin space, comfort and equipment. A 10 kW electric motor powers it, with a claimed real-world range of more than 180 km on a full charge.

Motor and battery specifications

The new Super Auto uses a permanent magnet motor that produces 60 Nm of peak torque. Montra Electric claims a gradeability figure of 32 per cent, indicating its ability to tackle inclines. Power comes from a 10.6 kWh battery pack, which can be charged using the supplied off-board 40A charger.

A complete charge from empty takes approximately five hours and 30 minutes. The vehicle also gets three riding modes: Eco, Drive and Power, allowing drivers to select different power delivery settings depending on their requirements and operating conditions.

Features and equipment

The updated variant adds hill-hold assist and regenerative braking to its feature list. Reverse and park assist are also included, alongside LED lighting and an illuminated cabin. Connectivity is handled by the One Montra platform.

For its mechanical setup, the three-wheeler gets double-fork coil-spring front suspension paired with hydraulic shock absorbers. It runs on 120/80 R12 radial tubeless tyres. A rear luggage compartment with an openable tailgate is another practical addition.

Focus on the auto-driver community

The launch follows Montra Electric’s ‘Pehle Aap’ philosophy, which the company says is centred on addressing customer requirements. It has also rolled out a campaign called ‘Izzat Matlab Pehle Aap’, aimed at recognising the contribution of auto drivers.

Deependra Sharma, CEO – e3Wheeler, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd.), said, “The Super Auto new variant is the result of listening closely to the drivers who keep our cities moving. Every feature, from gradeability and range to hill-hold assist and the 1M app, was chosen to make electric mobility more dependable and more profitable for the people who depend on it every day. We are proud to bring this to market. Our campaign, ‘Izzat matlab Pehle Aap’, reflects our commitment to the auto driver community. The new variant has been built with respect for their hard work, their earnings and their aspirations."

The Super Auto will be offered in five colour options. Montra Electric said its sales, service and spares network currently spans more than 100 outlets across India, providing sales and after-sales support for the vehicle.

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