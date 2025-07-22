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EcoSportSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser Reviews

Ford EcoSport Images

Check out the latest images of Ford EcoSport. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Ford EcoSport Front Left Side

Ford EcoSport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.99 - 11.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Ford EcoSport Front Left Side
Ford EcoSport Left Side View
Ford EcoSport Rear View
Ford EcoSport Roof Rails
Ford EcoSport Top View
Ford EcoSport Wheel
Ford EcoSport Door Handle
Ford EcoSport Front View
Ford EcoSport Grille
Ford EcoSport Rear Right Side
Ford EcoSport Right Side View
Ford EcoSport Ac Controls
Ford EcoSport Rear Seats
Ford EcoSport Seats Aerial View
Ford EcoSport Airbags
Ford EcoSport Door View Of Driver Seat
Ford EcoSport Gear Shifter
Ford EcoSport Infotainment System Main Menu
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Rear View
Roof Rails
Top View
Wheel
Door Handle
Front View
Grille
Rear Right Side
Right Side View
Ac Controls
Rear Seats
Seats Aerial View
Airbags
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu

Ford EcoSport Alternatives

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Aircross X Images

Ford EcoSport User Reviews & Ratings

4.2
6 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
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3 & aboverating star
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4 & aboverating star
5
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1
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User Reviews

My 1st choice Ford
The Ford EcoSport was one of the most stylish and well-built compact SUVs in its time. It pioneered the sub-4m SUV segment in India with its rugged looks, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and solid build quality. The sporty design made it stand out from regular hatchbacks. Performance-wise, it was a true driver’s car. The handling felt confident, and the steering was responsive—perfect for both city and highway drives. Engine options like the 1.0L EcoBoost turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel offered strong performance. The EcoBoost stood out for its punchy power, while the diesel was known for low-end torque and efficiency. Real-world mileage ranged from 14–18 kmpl for petrol and 18–22 kmpl for diesel variants. The rear seat was a bit tight for three adults, but overall comfort and features were impressive. Even today, the EcoSport continues to hold strong demand in the pre-owned market due to its safety, durability, and fun-to-drive nature.
By: Diwakar Singh (Jul 22, 2025)
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Ford EcoSport Related News

If the primary reason you want to upgrade from the EcoSport is to accommodate a growing family, the Mahindra XUV 7XO seems a perfect choice.
5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Ford EcoSport
19 Jun 2026
The recall affects the 2018-2022 Ford EcoSport and 2016-2018 Focus models powered by the 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine
Ford EcoSport 1.0-litre EcoBoost variants recalled in the US
13 Jan 2024
The last of the Ford EcoSport SUV models rolled out of the Maraimalai Nagar manufacturing facility of the carmaker earlier on July 20.
Ford workers in Chennai face uncertain future after last EcoSport SUV roll out
22 Jul 2022
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
21 Jul 2022
From Nexon to EcoSport - list of top 10 sub-compact SUVs to find most buyers in September.
From Nexon to EcoSport: 10 sub-compact SUVs that found most buyers in September
6 Oct 2021
View all
 Ford EcoSport Related News

Ford EcoSport Videos

Ford EcoSport EcoBoost detailed video review
Ford EcoSport EcoBoost detailed video review
11 May 2013
Video: Ford EcoSport first look review
Video: Ford EcoSport first look review
8 May 2013
Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
12 Mar 2024
Ford Motor has introduced a new variant of the Mustang sedan called the Dark Horse. It will replace the GT and GT Convertible as the flagship offering from the Mustang family.
Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
15 Sept 2022
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV has made its debut as an extreme off-road SUV powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that can produce at least 400 hp.
Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
24 Jan 2022
Hyundai Tucson SUV was the only ICE vehicle to pass the latest Euro NCAP crash tests featuring five cars.
Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson, Ford Mustang Mach-E ace Euro NCAP crash tests
28 Oct 2021
<p>When Ford launched its all new med size sedan, the Fiesta in 2011 the car didn't get off to a flying start. it's not that the Fiesta wasn't a competent machine; far form it. However, the high price only served to highligh its shortcomings. it didn't have the best back seat, it had the least powerful engine, and the quality of interiors wasn't up to scratch either. Later corrections to the price did little to revive consumer interest. Now, Ford is ready to revive the Fiesta's fortunes once again with a facelift and hopefully a price that dovetails with the abilities of the new car too. Here's our first drive review.</p>
Ford Fiesta facelift video review
18 Jun 2014
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