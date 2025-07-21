Hyundai Venue Images

The Practical charm of Masterpiece

The Hyundai Venue SX Executive 1.2 Petrol is a perfect blend of style, practicality, and comfort. The SX Executive trim offers an impressive feature set for its price. With an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and rear AC vents, it provides a premium experience without stretching your budget. The boot space is decent for a weekend trip, and the rear seat space, though not segment-leading, is adequate for average-sized adults. The seats are well-cushioned and the ride quality is plush Hyundai has truly nailed comfort here.

By: Kunal virmani ( Jul 21, 2025 )