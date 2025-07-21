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Hyundai Venue Images

Check out the latest images of Hyundai Venue. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Hyundai Venue Front Right Side

Hyundai Venue

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8 - 15.64 Lakhs*
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*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Hyundai Venue User Reviews & Ratings

3.8
603 Ratings & Reviews
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2 & aboverating star
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3 & aboverating star
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4 & aboverating star
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5 ratingrating star
94
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User Reviews

The Practical charm of Masterpiece
The Hyundai Venue SX Executive 1.2 Petrol is a perfect blend of style, practicality, and comfort. The SX Executive trim offers an impressive feature set for its price. With an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and rear AC vents, it provides a premium experience without stretching your budget. The boot space is decent for a weekend trip, and the rear seat space, though not segment-leading, is adequate for average-sized adults. The seats are well-cushioned and the ride quality is plush Hyundai has truly nailed comfort here.
By: Kunal virmani (Jul 21, 2025)
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Hyundai Venue Related News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition only gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition in mind? Variant-wise price and features explained
22 Apr 2026
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition only gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.
Hyundai Venue Knight launched in India with blacked-out styling, new features
20 Apr 2026
The Hyundai Venue has achieved a 5-star safety rating in BNCAP crash tests
Hyundai Venue scores 5-star safety rating in BNCAP crash tests. Check details
30 Mar 2026
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 Hyundai Venue Related News

Hyundai Venue Videos

The new generation Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUVs were launched days apart this summer.
2022 Maruti Brezza vs Hyundai Venue Comparison: Design, Specs, Features and more
5 Aug 2022
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.53 lakh.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review
23 Jun 2022
Hyundai Venue iMT Sport hopes to garner first-mover advantage with the new transmission system.
Hyundai Venue iMT Sport 2020 drive review: Can iMT ease the way you drive?
31 Aug 2020
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Renault Kiger SUV made its global debut in India on January 28.
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29 Jan 2021
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