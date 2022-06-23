2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review
Hyundai has launched the 2022 Venue facelift SUV in India at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new generation, the Venue has received several upgrades over the outgoing model. Here is our first drive review to see if new Venue is any better.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 03:00 PM IST
TAGS: Venue 2022 Venue Hyundai
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS