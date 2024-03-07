Battle of the Small SUVs: Nexon vs Venue - Which is More Affordable Now?

Subcompact sports utility vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity in India. It is due to their practicality, increased road presence, feature-rich interior and high ground clearance. The Indian automobile industry offers a huge range of compact SUVs for sale.

Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, popular subcompact SUVs in India, vie for attention with competitive pricing, distinctive designs, and feature-rich interiors. While Venue emphasizes practicality, Nexon stands out for safety, making the choice exciting for buyers.

They dominate the market with their robust performance and enhanced features. Here's a Hyundai Venue versus Tata Nexon comparison to help you decide which of the two SUVs is genuinely worth the money

Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon - Price

Model Price Tata Nexon ₹ 9.17 L - ₹ 18.36 L Hyundai Venue ₹ 8.90 L - ₹ 15.77 L

The battle between Nexon and Venue has intensified with their automakers unveiling competitive pricing strategies. TheTata Nexon on road price starts at a tempting Rs. 9.17 lakh, undercutting theVenue car price for the base variant, which starts from Rs. 8.90 lakh. However, Hyundai fights back with the top-end Venue variants undercutting their Nexon counterparts. This pricing tussle allows buyers to choose between affordability and feature-rich offerings. This makes it an exciting time to be a small SUV buyer in India. Overall, the Venue is the more practical alternative in terms of pricing and packaging.

Exterior Comparison

Hyundai Venue

The Venue stands out as a thoroughly contemporary subcompact SUV boasting a striking appearance. Its prominent dark chrome front grille paired with aggressively sleek DRLs, contributes to its rugged aesthetic.

Featuring a dual headlamp design with projector headlamps and LED DRLs, a trend increasingly seen in new vehicles, particularly SUVs, the Venue positions its headlamps on the bumper, a modern touch.

Observing the front face, the fog lamps may seem diminutive. However, at the rear, the Venue distinguishes itself with LEDtail lamps adorned with a Crystal Effect, setting it apart from its subcompact SUV counterparts.

While the rear profile shares similarities with a hatchback, it's skillfully integrated into the overall design, exhibiting slight boxiness. Notably, creases on the rear and a tapering windscreen contribute to its pleasing appearance.

A pronounced shoulder line spans its length, complemented by flared wheel arches, imparting a robust demeanour to the Venue. The 17-inch dual-tone alloys further enhance its aesthetic appeal, seeming to be the perfect match for the vehicle.

Tata Nexon

Tata made a late but impactful entry into the subcompact SUV segment with the Nexon, a meticulously engineered and distinctive offering targeting young buyers. The Nexon, based on the X1 platform shared with the iconic Indica, looks more modern based on Tata's latest design philosophy introduced with the Curvv concept.

Boasting a bold front design with aggressive projector headlamps andsharp DRLs, the Nexon embodies the SUV aesthetic. Inspired by the aerodynamic shape of a sports coupe, the Nexon features sharp lines along its sides, with rear split LED tail lamps mirroring the front-end design.

While the rear windscreen view is somewhat restricted due to the sloping roof, Tata has lavished attention on rear detailing, a departure from the norm in many cars. With a best-in-segment ground clearance of208 mm and stylish 16-inch alloys, the Nexon exudes a commanding SUV stance.

Venue Versus Nexon in Terms of Interior

The Venue and Nexon have modern design elements for their interiors. It comes with clean dashboard lines and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that follows current trends. However, the Nexon's cabin includes more attractive elements. It has a flat bottom steering wheel, a completely digital instrumentcluster and a free-mounted touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, the Nexon'sall-black interior theme adds to its attractiveness. The model has an additional passenger room since it is broader.

Features of the Venue and Nexon

For starters, the Venue and Nexon come equipped with all the important amenities. However, when the top-spec models are examined side by side, the Venue appears to have more equipment.

These models share exterior features such as projector headlights, daytime running LEDs, alloy wheels, and LED tail lamps. However, the Venue features a rearview monitor, wireless charging and a BlueLink telematics system. It can be managed via a smartphone. However, the Venue lacks customisable driving modes, unlike the Nexon.

Furthermore,both models include driver seat height adjustment, an electric sunroof, a push-button start with keyless entry and a cooled glovebox. They feature automatic air conditioning, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, cruise control,and more. The models come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps.

The Nexon has a higher 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it the more tempting of the two options. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors withcameras, traction control,and more. It is equipped with an electronic stability control with rollover mitigation and hill hold control. The Venue has all of them, along with side, curtain, and knee airbags, which adds to the sense of safety.

Wrapping Up

The Hyundai Venue is positioned as a practical, value-for-money, and feature-rich small SUV on the market, with not just refined and smooth powertrain options but also a premium and well-built cabin. The Nexon, on the other hand, is a practical and safe family vehicle because of its robust build quality, improved dynamics, and a more pleasant ride. Furthermore, bothsubcompact SUVs provide a similar feature set and ownership experience.

