Is the Maruti Swift’s Price Still A Bargain Against The Hyundai Venue?

It's quite easy for an amateur driver to handle sedans and hatchbacks. But when it comes to SUVs, new drivers might find it difficult to manoeuvre and park them due to their big sizes. They need caution and more awareness because of the large size and high centre of gravity.

Competition between hatchbacks and SUVs intensifies in the car industry, with SUVs like Hyundai Venue offering premium features, while hatchbacks like Maruti Swift excel in compactness and affordability.

Thus, for any driving enthusiast who plans to venture out on Indian roads (synonymous with rough and tough challenges) for the first time, it's safer to plan for a small, cute hatchback. That brings forth the discussion of this post. So, is a Maruti Swift a mere bargain against the glorious Hyundai Venue? Let's find your answer by comparing Venue and Swift prices, features, and more.

Competition Between Hatchbacks And SUVs

The car industry always undergoes a sea change with every new car launch. The new designs, a revised interior layout, comfort features,and additional safety functions are the parameters on which cars are distinguished from one another. Amidst the tough competition, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) have witnessed an intense surge and brands have kept implementing revolutionary changes.

A brand synonymous with reliability and value, Hyundai has emerged as a carmaker focusing on advanced features and stylish design. Everything in a Hyundai SUV car is so good that it gives a premium feel.

An SUV’s rugged appeal and spacious interiors are undoubtedly ideal for adventurous road trips. However, despite their fame, these vehicles can never match the compactness of hatchbacks. Swift is one of them that can give tough competition to the Venue despite being small in size.

It is, after all, a hatchback that boasts of compactness and fuel efficiency. And we all know hatchbacks are already popular as the safest urban commuting vehicle for budget-conscious buyers. A hatchback wins high praise because of its ease while navigating narrow city streets.

Besides, its functionality and affordability make first-time prospective car owners go gaga over its appeal. Altogether, an SUV competing with a hatchbackdoesn't just depend on cost, manoeuvrability, practicality, and personal preference.

Swift vs Hyundai – How Does the Hatchback Become a Trustworthy Name Amidst Compact SUV Contenders?

While SUVs like the Venue strike the right chord with impressive designs, hatchbacks like the Swift stand as a reliable name. Now, the million-dollar question – how do you determine whether Swift price is a bargain? For this reason, examining the crucial features and aspects becomes important. Let's find out more about both these car variants, features and attributes:

Swift – A Hatchback You Can Afford

Those sharpened edges are what drive customers' attention, which brilliantly complements the constant Swift DNA. The revamped grille combines with a honeycomb mesh pattern. Together, they complement the prominent chrome strip running around the grille. These are slight changes that redefine its exterior. The front remains mostly the same.

On the outside, you can find a C-pillar-mounted door handle and dual-tone alloy wheels. Designers have used their creative hats to bring out a story-telling element in this new Swift with soft corners. You'll find the petrol model and CNG variant. Slight changes like a restored grille and honeycomb mesh design complement the overall exterior.

Inside the cabin, you'll find a dashboard and AC vents. The flat-bottom steering wheel and analogue instrument cluster together to build a powerful cabin. Comfort-wise, its seating arrangement is excellent. There's a decent support and height adjustment feature from the ones sitting in front. The rear bench seats accommodate three people and provide plenty of knee room.

Under the hood, this car comes with the following features:

Four valves per cylinder

1197 cc front-mounted engine

A torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm

Maximum power of 89.73 bhp at 6000 rpm

The petrol engine does not have a turbocharger. Its manual transmission has a five-speed gearbox, while the AMT also has a 5-speed unit.

The automatic variant gives a comfortable clutchless driving experience. Its petrol automatic model has a fuel economy of 23.76 kmpl.

A strong selling point of the Swift is its affordability. Its base model is available at a price tag that's hard to beat. So, that makes it an intriguing choice for newbie drivers and young professionals. The Maruti Suzuki Swift price (on-road) is between ₹6.55 lakh and ₹9.91 lakh in Delhi.

Venue – A SUV You Can Afford

Hyundai Venue offers a comfortable experience with its ride quality. It's your safe pick since it comes loaded with top-notch features. You'll find an attractive interior and exterior on your first glimpse of the car.

It's a sensible compact SUV that can accommodate small families. Engine and transmission features are also amazing. The brand maintains its legacy with the specification. A notable addition is the multiple driving modes - Eco, City and Sport.

The eco mode lets you plan for effortless driving with improved mileage. The regular mode is mostly suitable for highway driving and urban road experiences. Lastly, the sports mode improves your driving experience for both highway travel and city commutes.

The Venue's pricing structure also reflects the brand's commitment to delivering a compact vehicle that caters to different consumer preferences. Its base model strikes a balance between elegance and affordability, whereas the higher model introduces additional amenities justifying the pricier tag. The Venue's on-road price in Delhi starts at ₹8.97 lakh, and the premium variant costs ₹15.70 lakh.

Final Verdict

If you decide to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift over the Hyundai Venue, it wouldn't be a bargain. Venue's popularity shows no signs of fading, but that doesn't mean it surpasses the Swift's fame. Both the Swift and Venue have carved out their respective niches.

