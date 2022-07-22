HT Auto
Ford EcoSport

7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Ford EcoSport is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Ford EcoSport Specs

Ford EcoSport comes in six petrol variant and five diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The EcoSport measures 3,998 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,519 mm. The ...Read More

Ford EcoSport Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S MT 1.5 TDCi
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
215 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5L DV5 (Diesel)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1128
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist Beam type)
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
200
Length
3998
Wheelbase
2519
Kerb Weight
1309
Height
1647
Width
1765
Bootspace
352
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
52
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Projector with Xenon
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Satin Orange
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Ford EcoSport News

The last of the Ford EcoSport SUV models rolled out of the Maraimalai Nagar manufacturing facility of the carmaker earlier on July 20.
Ford workers in Chennai face uncertain future after last EcoSport SUV roll out
22 Jul 2022
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
21 Jul 2022
From Nexon to EcoSport - list of top 10 sub-compact SUVs to find most buyers in September.
From Nexon to EcoSport: 10 sub-compact SUVs that found most buyers in September
6 Oct 2021
Made-in-India Ford EcoSport is exported to several overseas markets around the world.
Ford India restarts EcoSport production for exports in Chennai plant: Report
19 Sept 2021
Ford EcoSport will be available in the US till mid 2022 but Maverick is expected to take over sooner rather than later.
Hit in India, flop in US: Why Ford EcoSport may have failed to excite Americans
13 Sept 2021
Ford EcoSport Variants & Price List

Ford EcoSport price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.78 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford EcoSport comes in 11 variants. Ford EcoSport top variant price is ₹ 11.49 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
7.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
Trend 1.5L Ti-VCT
8.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ambiente 1.5L TDCi
8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
Trend 1.5L TDCi
9.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium 1.5L Ti-VCT
9.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium 1.5L TDCi
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
SE 1.5L Ti-VCT
10.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
S MT 1.5 Ti-VCT
10.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
SE 1.5L TDCi
10.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium + 1.5L Ti-VCT AT
11.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
S MT 1.5 TDCi
11.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

