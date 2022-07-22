Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ford EcoSport comes in six petrol variant and five diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The EcoSport measures 3,998 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,519 mm. The ground clearance of EcoSport is 200. A five-seat model, Ford EcoSport sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ford EcoSport price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.78 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ford EcoSport comes in 11 variants. Ford EcoSport top variant price is ₹ 11.49 Lakhs.
Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹7.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
Trend 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹8.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ambiente 1.5L TDCi
₹8.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
Trend 1.5L TDCi
₹9.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹9.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
Titanium 1.5L TDCi
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
SE 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹10.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
S MT 1.5 Ti-VCT
₹10.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
SE 1.5L TDCi
₹10.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
Titanium + 1.5L Ti-VCT AT
₹11.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
S MT 1.5 TDCi
₹11.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual