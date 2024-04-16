Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specifications

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport comes in six petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XUV300 Turbo Sport measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of XUV300 Turbo Sport is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less