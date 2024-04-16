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XUV300 Turbo SportMileageImages
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front Right View
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front Left View
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front View
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front Wheel
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Tyre
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sportis Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specs

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport comes in six petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The ...Read More