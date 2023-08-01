Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specifications

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The XUV300 Turbo Sport measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of XUV300 Turbo Sport is 180 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport sits in the Compact Suv segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less