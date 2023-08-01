HT Auto
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specifications

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,35,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specs

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The XUV300 Turbo Sport measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ...Read More

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
W8(O) Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Height
1627 mm
Length
3995 mm
Width
1821 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
257 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Head Up Display (HUD)
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Rub - Strips
Black
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Piano Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
headrest
Front & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Variants & Price List

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport price starts at ₹ 10.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport comes in 5 variants. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport top variant price is ₹ 12.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
W6
10.35 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8
11.65 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8 Dual Tone
11.8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8(O)
12.75 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8(O) Dual Tone
12.9 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

