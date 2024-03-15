XUV300 Turbo Sport is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 6 variants. The price of XUV300 Turbo Sport W4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.56 Lakhs. The fuel XUV300 Turbo Sport is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 6 variants. The price of XUV300 Turbo Sport W4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of W4 is 42 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Turbo Max Torque: 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres BootSpace: 257 litres ...Read MoreRead Less