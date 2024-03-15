Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W4

10.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XUV300 Turbo Sport specs and features

XUV300 Turbo Sport W4 Latest Updates

XUV300 Turbo Sport is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 6 variants. The price of XUV300 Turbo Sport W4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.56 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Turbo
  • Max Torque: 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres
  • BootSpace: 257 litres
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W4 Price

    W4
    ₹10.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,30,501
    RTO
    77,135
    Insurance
    48,268
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,56,404
    EMI@22,706/mo
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W4 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Turbo
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam suspension with coil spring
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Bootspace
    257 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    42 litres
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2600 mm
    Height
    1627 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Piano Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W4 EMI
    EMI20,436 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,50,763
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,50,763
    Interest Amount
    2,75,373
    Payable Amount
    12,26,136

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport other Variants

    W6
    ₹12.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,50,501
    RTO
    1,17,050
    Insurance
    52,684
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,20,735
    EMI@26,238/mo
    W8
    ₹13.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    W8 Dual Tone
    ₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    W8(O)
    ₹15.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    W8(O) Dual Tone
    ₹15.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
