|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O) Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 Turbo Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV300 Turbo Sport deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O) Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 129 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the XUV300 Turbo Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.79 Lakhs - 15.04 Lakhs.
The XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O) Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.