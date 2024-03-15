XUV300 Turbo Sport is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 5 variants. The price of XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O) Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.93 Lakhs. XUV300 Turbo Sport is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 5 variants. The price of XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O) Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of W8(O) Dual Tone is 42 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Turbo Petrol Max Torque: 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres BootSpace: 257 litres Mileage of W8(O) Dual Tone is 18.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less